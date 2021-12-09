Tolerance.ca
What Barrow's re-election means for The Gambia

By Niklas Hultin, Assistant Professor, Global Affairs Program , George Mason University
Adama Barrow’s re-election in The Gambia was not unexpected. It, however, leaves the opposition with an uncertain path forward and signals the shrinking status of his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh.


