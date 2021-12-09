Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why taking penalties under pressure can be so tough

By Louise Ellis, Senior Lecturer in the Division of Sport, Exercise, and Public Health, University of Huddersfield
The penalty shootout in international football is arguably one of the most highly visible and high pressured sporting situations in the world.

Euro 2020, which took place in the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, was watched by a total audience of over 5 billion people. Each match attracted an average of 100 million viewers, with more than 320 million people tuning in to watch the final, which saw Italy win against England in a penalty shootout.


© The Conversation -


