Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Entire home Airbnb listings in London have increased by 571% in 5 years: new research

By Tom Simcock, Research Fellow, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Around 2.8 million households across England casually rented out part of or their entire home on platforms such as Airbnb in 2017-18.

These platforms are part of the “sharing economy” and have opened up new avenues for tourism. Since its founding in 2008, Airbnb has enabled millions of “hosts” around the world to let out their spare space – whether this is an extra bedroom or an entire…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hybrid warfare is on the rise globally. Might South Africa's Eskom be its latest victim?
~ Tanzania must face up to calls for reform if it wants to keep the peace
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is ending the year well but has plenty of challenges ahead
~ Philippine reporter who covered drug war killed by shot to the head
~ Uzbekistan: Muslim Blogger Faces Eight-Year Prison Term
~ Incendiary Weapons: Heed Calls to Strengthen Law
~ Should I get my COVID vaccine booster? Yes, it increases protection against COVID, including Omicron
~ France: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda
~ Bangladesh: Bring Home the ‘Disappeared’
~ Launch of the Inter-parliamentary Alliance Against Kleptocracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter