Human Rights Observatory

Incendiary Weapons: Heed Calls to Strengthen Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An incendiary weapon falls in Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on March 23, 2018. © 2018 HAMZA AL-AJWEH/AFP via Getty Images (Geneva, December 9, 2021) – The cruel consequences of incendiary weapons warrant reviewing and strengthening international legal rules governing their use, Human Rights Watch said today. Countries will decide whether to initiate talks on these weapons at a meeting of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), a major disarmament treaty, which opens at the United Nations in Geneva on December 13, 2021.  “Governments should…


© Human Rights Watch -


