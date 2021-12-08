Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric

By Bonnie Kaplan, Professor Emerita, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Julia J Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology, University of Canterbury
Ultra-processed foods high in sugar, fat and empty carbs are bad for the mind as well as the body. Lack of micronutrients affects brain function and influences mood and mental health symptoms.


