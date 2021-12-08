Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric
By Bonnie Kaplan, Professor Emerita, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Julia J Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology, University of Canterbury
Ultra-processed foods high in sugar, fat and empty carbs are bad for the mind as well as the body. Lack of micronutrients affects brain function and influences mood and mental health symptoms.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 8, 2021