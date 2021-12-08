Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apocalypse, booze and Christmas: An ancient ABC

By Matthew Robert Anderson, Affiliate Professor, Theological Studies, Concordia Montreal; Research Associate, University of Nottingham UK, Concordia University
For consumers of festive beverages, the news is bad: this holiday season, Guinness may not be on tap and glass for bottling wine is scarce. Climate disasters, like British Columbia’s floods, have further weakened already troubled supply chains.

In the United Kingdom,…


