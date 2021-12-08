4 Ph.D. neuroscience students from other countries share the challenges of studying in the US
By Thiago Arzua, Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience, Medical College of Wisconsin
Esra Sefik, PhD candidate, Emory University
Fu Hung Shiu, Graduate Student, Emory University
Nuri Jeong, Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience, Emory University
Foreign graduate students in the US face a slew of obstacles when it comes to advancing their research careers. Four international Ph.D. students in neuroscience offer some suggestions.
- Wednesday, December 8, 2021