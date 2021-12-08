Tolerance.ca
'It’s stressful to kill somebody': the healthcare workers who support assisted dying

By Nancy Preston, Professor of Supportive and Palliative Care, Lancaster University
The first approval of the principle of legalising assisted dying in a British jurisdiction in November signals an urgent need to understand the implications of such legislation on healthcare professionals.

The agreement by the parliament in Jersey that assisted dying should be allowed in limited circumstances will now trigger local politicians to draft legislation on the issue ahead of a further debate in 2023.

The developments in the Channel Islands are significant for being the first…


