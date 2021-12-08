Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alcohol deaths up almost 19% during the pandemic – the greatest increase since 2001

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
Deaths from alcohol in 2020 were up almost 19% compared with the previous year, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). In total, 8,974 deaths resulting from alcohol misuse were recorded in the UK in 2020. This is the largest single-year increase since the ONS started collecting this data in 2001.

As in previous years, there were significant gender differences:…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


