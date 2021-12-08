Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda holds regional e-conference on unpaid care work

By Brian Oduti
The event gave women affected by COVID-19 a platform to share their experiences on existing inequalities resulting from unpaid care work and to encourage public discourse on the topic.


© Global Voices -


