Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's anti-corruption busters: short-changed on funding and political commitment

By Zukiswa Kota, Head of Monitoring and Advocacy, Public Service Accountability Monitor, Rhodes University
Share this article
The word corruption has its roots in the Latin adjective corruptus which refers to something that is spoiled, corrupted or perverted.

In South Africa, evidence of the perversion of public funds abounds. In his 2021 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement the country’s finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned that rampant corruption was a persistent issue draining public finances.

At the height of the COVID pandemic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Becoming a new parent is challenging – and fathers need support too
~ French presidential candidate asked to acknowledge, condemn supporters’ violence against reporters
~ Cuba: Prominent Figures Urge End to Repression of Artists
~ Artists from around the world send this message to the Cuban government: LET CUBAN ARTISTS LIVE AND WORK FREELY
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Adam Bandt on hopes for a dozen Greens senators and a 'power-sharing' parliament.
~ Jail sentence for Indonesian reporter who covered corruption
~ Lebanon: Release Detained Journalist
~ Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art shows how our local differences demand curiosity and care
~ Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks
~ India: Army Kills 14 Civilians in Nagaland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter