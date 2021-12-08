Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

French presidential candidate asked to acknowledge, condemn supporters’ violence against reporters

By asie2
NewsSeveral journalists were physically attacked or threatened during French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour’s first campaign rally last weekend. Alarmed by the unprecedented violence to which the reporters were subjected, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Zemmour to acknowledge and condemn these press freedom violations.In RSF’s view, Zemmour’s failure to recognise the seriousness of the incidents involving several journalists during his rally at an exhibition centre in Villepinte, in northern


© Reporters without borders


