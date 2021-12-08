Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Artists from around the world send this message to the Cuban government: LET CUBAN ARTISTS LIVE AND WORK FREELY

By Human Rights Watch
We, the undersigned artists—along with PEN International, PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection (ARC), and Human Rights Watch—call on the Cuban government to respect the fundamental right to freedom of expression, including artistic freedom, in Cuba. The Cuban government should immediately stop its unrelenting abuses against artists, release all arbitrarily detained artists, and drop all charges against them. Art is powerful. Regardless of discipline, art allows us to reveal truths about our society and ourselves, promote dialogue, express our cultural identity, and bear witness to inhumanity.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


