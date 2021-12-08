Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Adam Bandt on hopes for a dozen Greens senators and a 'power-sharing' parliament.

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Greens leader Adam Bandt discusses his hope that the Greens could have 12 senators in parliament after the election. As well as his thoughts on climate and the idea of a Labor-Greens alliance


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jail sentence for Indonesian reporter who covered corruption
~ Lebanon: Release Detained Journalist
~ Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art shows how our local differences demand curiosity and care
~ Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks
~ India: Army Kills 14 Civilians in Nagaland
~ High infection, low vaccination—could mandatory COVID-19 vaccines be the answer for Caribbean nations?
~ Australia: Press Laos to Respect Rights
~ Towards a boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
~ China: the "yellow peril", really?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Why Australia's diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics is important, but unlikely to have any significant impact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter