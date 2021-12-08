Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Release Detained Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nada Homsi © Private (Beirut) – Lebanon’s General Security should immediately release Nada Homsi, a journalist from the US, who was arrested on November 16, 2021, and whose detention is now arbitrary, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. General Security should also promptly, thoroughly, independently, transparently, and effectively investigate the due process violations she faced since her arrest, and bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible. General Security officers raided Homsi’s apartment on November 16 without a judicial order,…


© Human Rights Watch -


