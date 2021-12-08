Why Australia's diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics is important, but unlikely to have any significant impact
By Richard Baka, Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic Research Network, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Australia has followed the United States in announcing it will send athletes, but no officials, to the winter games in February 2022 - a move unlikely to make much political difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 7, 2021