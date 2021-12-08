Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Australia's diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics is important, but unlikely to have any significant impact

By Richard Baka, Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic Research Network, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Share this article
Australia has followed the United States in announcing it will send athletes, but no officials, to the winter games in February 2022 - a move unlikely to make much political difference.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art shows how our local differences demand curiosity and care
~ Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks
~ India: Army Kills 14 Civilians in Nagaland
~ High infection, low vaccination—could mandatory COVID-19 vaccines be the answer for Caribbean nations?
~ Australia: Press Laos to Respect Rights
~ Towards a boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
~ China: the "yellow peril", really?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Nature is hiding in every nook of Australia's cities – just look a little closer and you’ll find it
~ Espionage is set to overtake terrorism as Australia’s top security concern – are our anti-spy laws good enough?
~ Australia will follow US in diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter