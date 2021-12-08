Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nature is hiding in every nook of Australia's cities – just look a little closer and you’ll find it

By Erin Roger, Citizen Science Program Lead, CSIRO
Alice Motion, Associate professor, University of Sydney
There’s enormous value in citizen science projects that encourage urban-dwellers to learn about what is often, quite literally, on their doorsteps.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


