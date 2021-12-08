Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The Syrian-Russian military alliance fired at least 14 large-caliber artillery shells into the town of Ariha in Idlib governorate on October 20, 2021, killing 12 civilians and injuring 24, Human Rights Watch said today. The apparent lack of military targets in the areas that were hit, amid homes, stores, schools, and markets, highly suggests an indiscriminate attack. Russia has been fighting in Syria in partnership with Syrian armed forces since September 2015. In March 2020 Turkey and Russia agreed to a ceasefire for all warring parties in the northwest Idlib governorate, currently…


© Human Rights Watch -


