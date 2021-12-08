Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Army Kills 14 Civilians in Nagaland

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Placards calling for revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act at the Hornbill festival in Nagaland, following the killing of civilians by Indian soldiers in the state, December 5, 2021. © 2021 Caisii Mao/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The killing of 14 civilians by Indian security forces in Nagaland state highlights the need for the Indian government to immediately repeal the abusive Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Human Rights Watch said today. The law gives armed forces deployed in internal conflicts broad powers to use lethal force and provides soldiers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


