Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia will follow US in diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia will impose a diplomatic boycott on the February Winter Olympics in China. But the Australian team will still take part.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


