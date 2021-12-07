Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Decades of Impunity Paved Way for Myanmar’s Coup

By Human Rights Watch
On December 10, 2019, Abubacarr Tambadou, then Gambia’s justice minister, posed a question to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. “Why is the world standing by and allowing such horrors again in our lifetime?” It was the first day of hearings in Gambia’s case alleging Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention in its atrocities against ethnic Rohingya in Rakhine State. It was also the first time the abuses of the Myanmar military had been laid out before an international court. Over three days, Gambia’s legal team described the Myanmar military’s mass killings, rape, and torture…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
