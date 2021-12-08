Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Press Laos to Respect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Shui-Meng Ng holds a picture of her husband, Sombath Somphone, the forcibly disappeared Lao activist, following a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, December 12, 2018. © 2018 ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian government should press the Lao government to take concrete steps to improve its poor human rights record at the seventh Australia-Laos Human Rights Dialogue on December 9, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Submission to Australian DFAT on Australia-Lao PDR Bilateral Human Rights Dialogue, November 2021 Submission to Australian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syria/Russia: 12 Civilians Dead in Idlib Artillery Attacks
~ India: Army Kills 14 Civilians in Nagaland
~ High infection, low vaccination—could mandatory COVID-19 vaccines be the answer for Caribbean nations?
~ Towards a boycott of Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
~ China: the "yellow peril", really?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Espionage is set to overtake terrorism as Australia’s top security concern – are our anti-spy laws good enough?
~ Australia will follow US in diplomatic boycott of China's Winter Olympics
~ Decades of Impunity Paved Way for Myanmar’s Coup
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor's climate policy and the Liberals' fight for Warringah
~ After a horrific COVID wave, India's health system is now overwhelmed by a different virus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter