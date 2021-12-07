Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This December is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union – how does an empire collapse?

By Sheila Fitzpatrick, Professor of History at the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
“Who could have imagined that it would simply collapse?” It’s been 30 years since the Soviet Union dissolved in the wake of a bungled reform effort by Mikhail Gorbachev - here’s what went wrong.


© The Conversation


