Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems
By Charith Rathnayaka, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of the Sunshine Coast
Emilie Sauret, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Nam-Trung Nguyen, Professor and Director of Queensland Micro- and Nanotechnology Centre, Griffith University
Yuantong Gu, Professor, Mechanical Systems and Asset Management, Queensland University of Technology
Critics say investing in carbon capture and storage means betting on technology that’s not yet proven to work at scale. Using liquid marbles could make a huge difference.
- Tuesday, December 7, 2021