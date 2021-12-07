Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Biden's threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin in Ukraine

By David Cortright, Director of Policy Studies, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
Share this article
The Biden administration has threatened severe sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine. An economic sanctions scholar explains why they probably won’t be effective.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor's climate policy and Liberals fight for Warringah
~ Michigan school shooting shows how violence can transition from online threats to real-world tragedy
~ 6 ways to prevent a mass exodus of health workers
~ This December is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union – how does an empire collapse?
~ Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems
~ Rare fossil reveals prehistoric Melbourne was once a paradise for tropical pig-nosed turtles
~ Wildlife trade poses health threats to humans, but Chinese wildlife farms are profiting
~ What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports
~ Khashoggi case: RSF filed confidential criminal complaint in 2019 against murder suspect arrested in Paris
~ Draconian UK Law Puts Vulnerable Asylum Seekers at Risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter