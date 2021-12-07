Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

By Stephen Daze, Dom Herrick Entrepreneur in Residence and Visiting Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
A study of entrepreneurship activity at 27 universities in Canada showed an increased interest in co-op work terms where students could work in their own start-up.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia's 55-year-old marbles voting system is simple but difficult to cheat
~ Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful
~ Our emotions and identity can affect how we use grammar
~ Ping, read, reply, repeat: how to break bad email habits at work
~ We should ban all new oil and gas fields
~ A year of COVID vaccines: how the UK pinned its hopes on the jab – and why those hopes are under threat
~ The uninvited Christmas guest: is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?
~ Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped
~ New libel complaint against Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa in the Philippines
~ Uzbekistan Should Keep Its Human Rights Promises
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter