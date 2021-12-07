Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful

By Brad Aeon, Assistant professor and time management researcher, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Share this article
It’s no secret that time management has become harder than ever. But it’s not because we work more, or that life is getting faster.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia's 55-year-old marbles voting system is simple but difficult to cheat
~ Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit
~ Our emotions and identity can affect how we use grammar
~ Ping, read, reply, repeat: how to break bad email habits at work
~ We should ban all new oil and gas fields
~ A year of COVID vaccines: how the UK pinned its hopes on the jab – and why those hopes are under threat
~ The uninvited Christmas guest: is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?
~ Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped
~ New libel complaint against Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa in the Philippines
~ Uzbekistan Should Keep Its Human Rights Promises
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter