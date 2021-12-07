Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ping, read, reply, repeat: how to break bad email habits at work

By Emma Russell, Senior Lecturer in Occupational Psychology, Management, University of Sussex
Kevin Daniels, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, University of East Anglia
Marc Fullman, Researcher in Organisational Behaviour, University of Sussex
Tom Jackson, Professor of Information and Knowledge Management, Associate Dean Research, Director of the Centre for Information Management, Loughborough University
Share this article
It is an impressive feat that work email has managed to reign supreme as the most prolific and favoured communication tool in today’s digital working world, despite the emergence of arguably more functional alternatives like Slack, Yammer and MS Teams.

Yet it may not be through active choice that email continues to dominate our working lives. Many academic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia's 55-year-old marbles voting system is simple but difficult to cheat
~ Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit
~ Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful
~ Our emotions and identity can affect how we use grammar
~ We should ban all new oil and gas fields
~ A year of COVID vaccines: how the UK pinned its hopes on the jab – and why those hopes are under threat
~ The uninvited Christmas guest: is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?
~ Ahead of Nobel Prize, #HoldTheLine coalition demands charges against Maria Ressa be dropped
~ New libel complaint against Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa in the Philippines
~ Uzbekistan Should Keep Its Human Rights Promises
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter