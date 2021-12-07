Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We should ban all new oil and gas fields

By David Waltham, Professor of Geophysics, Royal Holloway University of London
If we want to limit global warming to below 2°C, most of our untapped fossil fuel reserves need to be kept in the ground.


© The Conversation -


