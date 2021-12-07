Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The uninvited Christmas guest: is New Zealand prepared for Omicron's inevitable arrival?

By Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
Lukas Marek, Researcher and lecturer in Spatial Data Science, University of Canterbury
Omicron may soon arrive at the border, but New Zealand hopes to keep it out of the community through border controls, testing requirements and rapid genome sequencing of any positive cases.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


