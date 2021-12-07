Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New libel complaint against Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa in the Philippines

By DBastard
NewsAs Maria Ressa flies to Oslo to accept the Nobel Peace Prize, the #HoldtheLine (HTL) Coalition has condemned ongoing State-linked legal harassment of the Nobel Laureate after new libel complaints were filed against Ressa’s Rappler and six other news organizations - by a senior member of the Philippine cabinet. The complaints were filed with the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office by the Duterte administration’s Energy Secretary, Alfonso Cusi.


© Reporters without borders -


