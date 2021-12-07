Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan Should Keep Its Human Rights Promises

By Human Rights Watch
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivers a speech at the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on February 22, 2021. © Government of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan's ambassador in Geneva was this week elected as one of the vice presidents for 2022 of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), in the latest sign, Uzbekistan says, of its readiness to protect human rights in the international arena. Winning such a post in fact does little to demonstrate the commitment of the authoritarian Central Asian country to human rights,…


