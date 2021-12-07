Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile Overwhelmingly Passes Marriage Equality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family takes part in the annual Pride parade in Santiago, Chile, November 13, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Esteban Felix It’s a special day for same-sex couples in Chile. Today their country becomes the 31st in the world to adopt marriage equality—and by a wide legislative margin in both the Chilean Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The country’s new law undoes existing legal discrimination against same-sex couples in parentage, joint adoption, and assisted reproductive technology, among others. It also scraps the requirement that married transgender people divorce…


© Human Rights Watch -


