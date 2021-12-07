Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grammy winner explains why Adele is right -- album tracks should not be shuffled

By Jose V Ruiz-Resto, Assistant Professor of Music, University of Florida
Share this article
Clicking ‘random’ on album tracks does the artist a disservice. It can also mean the listener is missing out, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In the fight against climate change, China is doing more than you think – but still not enough
~ California's water supplies are in trouble as climate change worsens natural dry spells, especially in the Sierra Nevada
~ Stephen Sondheim's 'Assassins' lays bare the bizarre role of guns in American culture
~ Diversity helps nonprofits accomplish more when staff from different backgrounds can connect
~ Making a difference without millions – how Americans give
~ Break up songs owe a lot to the love lorn lyrics of the Romantics
~ Biden's summit for democracy: what Africa needs to bring to the table
~ Why Shell pulled out of the Cambo oilfield
~ Cuba's COVID vaccines: the limited data available suggests they're highly effective
~ Lamine Diack made Africa visible in global sport, but dashed hopes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter