Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer children are dying before their fifth birthday. But African countries lag behind

By Dickson Amugsi, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
A child born in sub-Saharan Africa or Southern Asia is 10 times more likely to die in the first month of life than a child born in a rich country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


