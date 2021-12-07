Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michelle Grattan on Labor's climate policy and Liberal's fight for Warringah

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team.

This week they discuss Labor’s newly announced climate policy which includes a target of 43% emissions reduction. They discuss how this plan differs from the Coalitions target and the support it has from key business groups.

They also canvass the push for former NSW Premier Gladys Berejilikan to run for the federal…


