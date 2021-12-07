Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Overhaul of payments system to cover digital wallets, buy now pay later, cryptocurrency

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce a comprehensive reform of regulations governing the payments system, to bring it up to date with innovations such as digital wallets and cryptocurrency.


© The Conversation


