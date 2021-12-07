Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Friends for life': how living with locals helped refugees feel at home in a new country

By Sophie Alkhaled, Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship, Lancaster University
Hans van Dijk, Associate professor, Tilburg University
Lena Knappert, Assistant Professor, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Quita Muis, PhD researcher, Sociology, Tilburg University
Share this article
The large-scale evacuations from Afghanistan mean Afghan refugees are expected to settle in Europe, the UK and the US in the coming years. Many European countries have struggled with welcoming and integrating refugees, and are in need of new ideas and systems to ease the process.

Resettlement creates challenging situations for both the refugees seeking a new life, and for the communities in which they are placed. While…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michelle Grattan on Labor's climate policy and Liberal's fight for Warringah
~ Artificial intelligence carries a huge upside. But potential harms need to be managed
~ Overhaul of payments system to cover digital wallets, buy now pay later, cryptocurrency
~ Twitter has banned posting of images of people without their consent – here's why that's a good thing
~ Vaccine mandates in South Africa: where are they most needed?
~ Writing history: 30 years on, a former Moscow correspondent reflects on the end of the USSR
~ Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar's democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in 'politically motivated' prosecution
~ The US government confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
~ Remembering Geoff Harcourt, the beating heart of Australian economics
~ Australia’s asylum policy has been a disaster. It’s deeply disturbing the UK wants to adopt it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter