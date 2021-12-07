Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar's democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in 'politically motivated' prosecution

By Anna B. Plunkett, Lecturer in International Relations, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Share this article
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison over breaches of the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of a number of trials, which – if she is found guilty of all the charges – could bring her a cumulative sentence of more than 100 years. She has been under house arrest since the country’s military took control in February. She denies all accusations against her.

The verdict and jail sentence have been…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michelle Grattan on Labor's climate policy and Liberal's fight for Warringah
~ Artificial intelligence carries a huge upside. But potential harms need to be managed
~ Overhaul of payments system to cover digital wallets, buy now pay later, cryptocurrency
~ Twitter has banned posting of images of people without their consent – here's why that's a good thing
~ Vaccine mandates in South Africa: where are they most needed?
~ 'Friends for life': how living with locals helped refugees feel at home in a new country
~ Writing history: 30 years on, a former Moscow correspondent reflects on the end of the USSR
~ The US government confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
~ Remembering Geoff Harcourt, the beating heart of Australian economics
~ Australia’s asylum policy has been a disaster. It’s deeply disturbing the UK wants to adopt it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter