Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US government confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
The US government announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing concern over “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang.” More countries will likely follow.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Remembering Geoff Harcourt, the beating heart of Australian economics
~ Australia’s asylum policy has been a disaster. It’s deeply disturbing the UK wants to adopt it
~ How changing levels of iron shaped the evolution of life on Earth – and why alien hunters should take note
~ RSF urges UN secretary-general, General Assembly president to back New Deal for Journalism
~ Sailing south: why Indonesian fishers risk apprehension in Australian waters
~ Is foam rolling effective for muscle pain and flexibility? The science isn't so sure
~ Mozambique: Hundreds of Women, Girls Abducted
~ Trump raises $ 1 billion for Truth Social
~ Explosions inside Al-Tanf US base
~ A history of destruction: why the WA Aboriginal cultural heritage bill will not prevent another Juukan Gorge-like disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter