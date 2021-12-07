Remembering Geoff Harcourt, the beating heart of Australian economics
By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Selwyn Cornish, Adjunct Associate Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
Harcourt became an economist because he “hated injustice, unemployment and poverty”. He became one of Australia’s greatest, and was a leading figure in the development of economic thought.
