Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Geoff Harcourt, the beating heart of Australian economics

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Selwyn Cornish, Adjunct Associate Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
Share this article
Harcourt became an economist because he “hated injustice, unemployment and poverty”. He became one of Australia’s greatest, and was a leading figure in the development of economic thought.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The US government confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
~ Australia’s asylum policy has been a disaster. It’s deeply disturbing the UK wants to adopt it
~ How changing levels of iron shaped the evolution of life on Earth – and why alien hunters should take note
~ RSF urges UN secretary-general, General Assembly president to back New Deal for Journalism
~ Sailing south: why Indonesian fishers risk apprehension in Australian waters
~ Is foam rolling effective for muscle pain and flexibility? The science isn't so sure
~ Mozambique: Hundreds of Women, Girls Abducted
~ Trump raises $ 1 billion for Truth Social
~ Explosions inside Al-Tanf US base
~ A history of destruction: why the WA Aboriginal cultural heritage bill will not prevent another Juukan Gorge-like disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter