Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A history of destruction: why the WA Aboriginal cultural heritage bill will not prevent another Juukan Gorge-like disaster

By Joe Dortch, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Anne Poelina, Adjunct Professor and Senior Research Fellow, University of Notre Dame Australia
Jo Thomson, PhD student, The University of Western Australia
Kado Muir, Chair of National Native Title Council and Ngalia Cultural Leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Share this article
Western Australia’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill 2021 is set to become law. But the new legislation states one elected official will decide whether heritage sites are destroyed for development.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sailing south: why Indonesian fishers risk apprehension in Australian waters
~ Is foam rolling effective for muscle pain and flexibility? The science isn't so sure
~ Mozambique: Hundreds of Women, Girls Abducted
~ Trump raises $ 1 billion for Truth Social
~ Explosions inside Al-Tanf US base
~ Who's the unsung architect behind Labor's climate plans? A retiring Coalition minister
~ History made the National Party a 'broad church' – can it hold in the MMP era?
~ Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained
~ Mount Semeru's deadly eruption was triggered by rain and storms, making it much harder to predict
~ Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a spectacular feast for the senses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter