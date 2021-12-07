A history of destruction: why the WA Aboriginal cultural heritage bill will not prevent another Juukan Gorge-like disaster
By Joe Dortch, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Anne Poelina, Adjunct Professor and Senior Research Fellow, University of Notre Dame Australia
Jo Thomson, PhD student, The University of Western Australia
Kado Muir, Chair of National Native Title Council and Ngalia Cultural Leader, Indigenous Knowledge
Western Australia’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill 2021 is set to become law. But the new legislation states one elected official will decide whether heritage sites are destroyed for development.
- Monday, December 6, 2021