Sailing south: why Indonesian fishers risk apprehension in Australian waters
By Dedi Supriadi Adhuri, Researcher at Culture and Society Research Center, Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI)
James J. Fox, Emeritus Professor, Australian National University
Natasha Stacey, Associate Professor, Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods, College of Engineering, IT and Environment, Charles Darwin University
Over decades of gathering, Indonesian waters have been stripped of the highest-priced, best-quality sea cucumbers, while the reefs of northern Australia offer an abundance of these creatures.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 7, 2021