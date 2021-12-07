Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is foam rolling effective for muscle pain and flexibility? The science isn't so sure

By Ken Nosaka, Professor of Exercise and Sports Science, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Many physically active people get muscle pain after exercise, known as “delayed onset muscle soreness” or DOMS.

Foam rolling has emerged as a popular means of alleviating delayed onset muscle soreness and stiff muscles.

You’re likely to find foam rollers in any gym, or you may have one yourself, and many people swear by using them before and after exercise.

But what does the science say? Is foam rolling actually effective in reducing delayed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sailing south: why Indonesian fishers risk apprehension in Australian waters
~ Mozambique: Hundreds of Women, Girls Abducted
~ Trump raises $ 1 billion for Truth Social
~ Explosions inside Al-Tanf US base
~ A history of destruction: why the WA Aboriginal cultural heritage bill will not prevent another Juukan Gorge-like disaster
~ Who's the unsung architect behind Labor's climate plans? A retiring Coalition minister
~ History made the National Party a 'broad church' – can it hold in the MMP era?
~ Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained
~ Mount Semeru's deadly eruption was triggered by rain and storms, making it much harder to predict
~ Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a spectacular feast for the senses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter