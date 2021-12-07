Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Hundreds of Women, Girls Abducted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks through the Internally Displaced Person camp “25 de junho,” in Metuge, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique on May 20, 2021.  © 2021 JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – An armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) has since 2018 kidnapped and enslaved more than 600 women and girls in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, Human Rights Watch said today. Mozambican and regional forces have rescued some of them, but many remain missing. The group, known locally as Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (ASWJ) and Al-Shabab (or mashababos) forced younger, healthy-looking,…


© Human Rights Watch -


