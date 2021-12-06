Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Mount Semeru's deadly eruption was triggered by rain and storms, making it much harder to predict

By Heather Handley, Adjunct Associate Professor, Monash University
The eruption in East Java that claimed 22 lives on Saturday was likely triggered by weather conditions rather than by internal unrest inside Mount Semeru, which would have been easier to monitor.


© The Conversation -


