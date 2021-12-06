Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Press Vietnam to Respect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son shake hands before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Hau Dinh (Sydney) – The Australian government should call on Vietnam to meet clear human rights benchmarks at the 17th Australia-Vietnam human rights dialogue, Human Rights Watch said today. The dialogue is scheduled to be held virtually on December 8, 2021. “Australia should use its influence to press Vietnam to take concrete action to reverse its abysmal human rights record,” said Elaine Pearson,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Undertones: A deep-dive into Indian hyper-nationalism
~ Dismantling anti-Black racism in our schools: Accountability measures are key
~ We are professional fire watchers, and we're astounded by the scale of fires in remote Australia right now
~ Half of women over 35 who want a child don't end up having one, or have fewer than they planned
~ Graduates lose pay advantage in tougher times, but overall workforce entrants seem surprisingly satisfied
~ BHP's vaccine policy 'not lawful and reasonable' – but this is no win for mandate opponents
~ How much meat do we eat? New figures show 6 countries have hit their peak
~ NZ's unemployment insurance scheme will be the biggest welfare shakeup in generations – is it justified?
~ Even in the colourful world of video games, most players demand historical accuracy
~ Two reporters attacked, arrested while covering flash mob protest in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter