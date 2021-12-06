We are professional fire watchers, and we're astounded by the scale of fires in remote Australia right now
By Rohan Fisher, Information Technology for Development Researcher, Charles Darwin University
Neil Burrows, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
While southern Australia experienced a wet winter and a soggy spring, northern Australia has seen the opposite. Extreme fire weather in October and November led to bushfires across 120,000 square kilometres of southern savanna regions.
Significant fires continue to burn in the Kimberley, the Top End, Cape York and the northern deserts. And while recent rain across the central deserts has reduced the current fire risk, it will significantly increase fuel loads which creates the potential for large wildfires in summer.
- Monday, December 6, 2021