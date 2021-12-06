Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Graduates lose pay advantage in tougher times, but overall workforce entrants seem surprisingly satisfied

By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Rates of full-time employment and pay relative to other workers have fallen for the latest generation of new workers. Yet the HILDA Survey shows their reported job satisfaction has risen.


© The Conversation


