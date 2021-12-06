Graduates lose pay advantage in tougher times, but overall workforce entrants seem surprisingly satisfied
By Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Rates of full-time employment and pay relative to other workers have fallen for the latest generation of new workers. Yet the HILDA Survey shows their reported job satisfaction has risen.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 6, 2021