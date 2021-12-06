Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How much meat do we eat? New figures show 6 countries have hit their peak

By Diana Bogueva, Team Manager/ Adjunct Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Sydney
Clare Whitton, Curtin University
Clive Phillips, Former Foundation Professor of Animal Welfare, University of Queensland, Curtin University
Dora Marinova, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
The average amount of meat a person ate each year worldwide increased from 29.5kg in 2000 to 34kg in 2019. But there are some surprising differences between nations, including Australia and NZ.


